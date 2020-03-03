The Dispatch’s newest publisher intends to continue a long tradition of providing excellent local coverage of the Clay Center community.
Alicia Paul accepted the position of publisher on Friday. The Dispatch will continue to operate as part of the Flint Hills Media Group with Paul as publisher.
Paul has been employed at The Dispatch since 2015, and was first employed as an advertising representative. She quickly advanced to advertising director, and took on other roles for the paper since, including marketing director and most recently, general manager.
Before working at The Dispatch, she worked a variety of odd jobs and put herself through college as a single mother, where she earned a degree in business management. Paul studied business at Cloud County Community College because she had originally intended to open her own bakery, and later realized she was better suited for a career in advertising and a degree in business management would open more opportunities.
While in college, Paul became interested in the newspaper industry after taking a class called “Mass Media in Society.”
She also worked in an internship with the Economic Advancement Office at CCCC.
“I knew I wanted to raise my children in Clay Center and it was very important for me to a find a job local that would be family oriented,” Paul said, adding that being born here and graduating from CCCHS were both significant factors in wanting to raise her family in the community. She is married to Justin Paul and her three children are Camden, Lilly and Devin.
The Dispatch saw that Paul’s skills exceeded those normally taken on by an advertising director and put her in the position of marketing director where she promoted the paper through efforts such as the Clay Center Business Association, where she is currently a board member, and through a greater social media presence, where she has played a vital role in increasing digital advertising.
Before the paper changed ownership, Paul became involved in the day-to-day business operations of the paper, which included making decisions regarding circulation, working with the bookkeeper, adding and replacing staff, and negotiating contracts with large corporations wanting to place insert advertising in the paper. She transformed the paper’s weekly shopper into an online free access publication that can be accessed from the website or on Facebook and played an important role as the paper transitioned from one owner to another.
When the paper changed owners in November, Paul was promoted to the position of general manager because the new owner wanted the paper to managed locally, and he wanted it to be someone who intended to be with the paper for a long while.
As general manager, she’s hired a new circulation manager and an advertising representative, turned a position split between operating the press and designing ads into two full-time positions, and hired a third pressman and another employee to operate the computer-to-plate (CTP) machine in support of the press. She also ensured the transition to new ownership went smooth, trained new employees and implemented technology upgrades.
As publisher, Paul will continue to have those duties and she will have more responsibility, including acting as liaison to the press foreman as that part of the business operates as its own entity, and as a liaison to other newspapers within the media group that will be printed on site. She will be responsible for obtaining and retaining new accounts, including newspapers outside of the media group that will also be published here.
“As publisher I will have more ability to make decisions on where The Dispatch goes next,” she said.
Paul added she is excited with the direction the paper is headed, which includes a sleeker design and full-process color before the month is over.
“In the future I want The Dispatch to be more involved and a part of the community,” She said. “I’m excited about the paper going back to the roots of a community newspaper.”
Things she wants The Dispatch to do include offering internships to young people interested in a career in journalism or the newspaper industry, and more emphasis on local content and content that interests our readers.
And although a lot of changes are coming, be assured that The Dispatch will provide the same great coverage it always has, just more of it.
