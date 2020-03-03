If you’ve noticed The Dispatch has done a lot more local coverage in the last 11 years than it did before, it’s because of news/opinion editor Ryan Wilson, who wants to continue that trend.
Wilson’s career in journalism began when he was 15. When his high school newspaper wouldn’t let him write for them because he was an underclassman, a friend suggested he try the local paper. Under longtime Marysville Advocate editor Howard Kessinger’s guidance, Wilson wrote feature stories on his classmates, friends and teachers for the weekly for the next three years, and later did more advanced work for them.
“I fell in love with community journalism as a teenager,” Wilson said. “Everything I’ve done since then has been steps to get back to it.”
Wilson earned a degree in art photography with a minor in journalism from Emporia State in 2000, where as the managing editor and writing coach for The Bulletin, he helped many young journalists get their start in the field. He drafted up an abbreviated stylebook for writers with no journalism background that the student publication used for many years after he graduated.
In college, he won multiple awards for his work, freelanced for The Topeka Capital-Journal and other publications covering ESU, worked at summer internships at The Washington County News and Scripps Howard News Service in Washington, D.C., and was a temporary reporter for The Emporia Gazette for five months.
Following college, he did a four-year-stint with the US Army Reserve and US Army as a photographer and videographer. He was assigned a military intelligence unit at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, M.D., and later a DOD unit in support of the training station at Vilseck, Germany. He distinguished himself with an joint commendation medal while on deployment to Iraq as part of the intelligence unit, and as a part-time fill-in field reporter for the Armed Forces Network in Germany. While on reserve duty in Maryland, he worked as a reporter for The Denton Times-Record, a small weekly on the Eastern Shore, and as a public relations photographer for the National Federation of the Blind in Baltimore.
After being discharged from the Army, Wilson returned to Kansas, working as a general assignment reporter for The Chanute Tribune, the city and regional beat reporter for The Junction City Daily Union, and zone editor for The Northeast Johnson County Sun. He’s won multiple awards in news writing and political writing at each of those publications.
Wilson has been employed at The Dispatch since 2008, first as a reporter, then as news editor. He established The Dispatch’s social media presence on Facebook in 2009, and later put the The Dispatch on Twitter and Instagram. He launched special editions The Dispatch had never previously done, include the Veterans Edition and the two Homecoming editions, and turned the Summer Secrets Edition into one built around youth sports.
He has made Clay Center his home. He’s pleased that his son, Isaac, who’s lived with him since he was in seventh-grade, is now a Clay Center Tiger.
“I interviewed for The Dispatch twice -- and was sorely disappointed when I didn’t get the job in 2006,” Wilson said. “Even though I didn’t grow up here, I have fond memories of wrestling here as a kid, and competing here in high school at scholar’s bowl and cross country meets. I love this community. It has become my hometown.”
As news editor of the The Dispatch, won awards in news writing and editorial writing for work he’s done for The Dispatch. More recently, he covered sports while longtime sports editor David Berggren transitioned to retirement.
After The Dispatch changed owners, he was put in charge of the opinion page in addition to covering news. His goal is to continue the rigorous coverage of local news and to make the opinion page make more local and one that builds the community up.
“My goal is to make The Dispatch as local as possible,” he said. “That’s where community newspapers succeed. No one else can do it better than we can.”
