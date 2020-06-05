The Gentlemen

“The Gentlemen,” 2020s most recent comedy gangster flick from English director Guy Ritchie, can be described in one way: pure Ritchie magic!

“The Gentlemen” is, in my opinion, without a doubt the best film in Ritchie’s storied career since “Snatch” (2000). It shares many of the common traits of his previous work, meaning there is a complex narrative which is full of plot twists, an extremely colorful cast of characters, loads of quotable dialogue, and the inevitability that everything will shortly spiral completely out of control. However, unlike movies such as “Snatch,” “Lock Stock,” and “Two Smoking Barrels,” “The Gentlemen’s” narrative is relatively easy to follow, for which viewers new to his style of filmmaking will benefit greatly.

Tags