“The Gentlemen,” 2020s most recent comedy gangster flick from English director Guy Ritchie, can be described in one way: pure Ritchie magic!
“The Gentlemen” is, in my opinion, without a doubt the best film in Ritchie’s storied career since “Snatch” (2000). It shares many of the common traits of his previous work, meaning there is a complex narrative which is full of plot twists, an extremely colorful cast of characters, loads of quotable dialogue, and the inevitability that everything will shortly spiral completely out of control. However, unlike movies such as “Snatch,” “Lock Stock,” and “Two Smoking Barrels,” “The Gentlemen’s” narrative is relatively easy to follow, for which viewers new to his style of filmmaking will benefit greatly.
This Saturday, June 6, 2020 marks the 76th anniversary of the largest amphibious assault in the history of modern warfare. D-Day was a historic World War II invasion that not only turned the tide of the war for the Allies, but helped bring down one of history’s most notorious dictators. The …
In December of 1941, America entered World War II and thousands of United States soldiers and civilians were sent overseas. Shortly after America entered the war, the Nazi Press Chief and head of the Nazi propaganda machine, Otto Dietrich, scoffed at the idea that the US was a threat to the …
It has been a long winter, made to seem longer by fearing coronavirus spreading throughout our country and into our home state of Kansas. We have learned ‘stay in shelter’, ‘social distancing’, and need to ‘wear masks.’
