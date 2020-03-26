Future Man

For years I’ve resisted the temptation to subscribe to Netflix or Hulu or any of those other web-only TV series, but a few months ago I finally broke down and subscribed to Hulu after my teenage son showed me the benefits of being able to watch TV shows on your phone.

In doing so, I stumbled upon a gem of a show available only on Hulu. Future Man, a comedy web television series created by Howard Overman, Kyle Hunter, and Ariel Shaffir, is a riot. The show premiered more than two years ago on Nov. 14, 2017 on Hulu, and I’m only sorry I didn’t get in on it when it first aired.

Tags