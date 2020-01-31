Spies in Disguise

By Twentieth Century Fox

“Spies in Disguise,” the new animation movie with star power and a ton of fast-action sequences to keep older kids in their seats is mostly a fun entertaining movie.

It does have a great message for kids, however there is one instance where there’s nudity. While it’s cartoon nudity, it’s nudity nonetheless. A “bad guy” is seen in a towel, which drops, leaving him completely naked from behind seeing his backside (very realistic and inappropriate). I know it sounds little, but it was the placement. It didn’t offend me but it’s something to look out for.

