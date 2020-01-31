“Spies in Disguise,” the new animation movie with star power and a ton of fast-action sequences to keep older kids in their seats is mostly a fun entertaining movie.
It does have a great message for kids, however there is one instance where there’s nudity. While it’s cartoon nudity, it’s nudity nonetheless. A “bad guy” is seen in a towel, which drops, leaving him completely naked from behind seeing his backside (very realistic and inappropriate). I know it sounds little, but it was the placement. It didn’t offend me but it’s something to look out for.
On Thursday, the Clay County Economic Development Group will celebrate businesses accomplishments for 2019 and recognize leaders within the community with entrepreneurial awards. The Clay Center Area Chamber of Commerce will also recognize accomplishments of its members for the year at the a…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.