Rick and Morty

If you’re looking for something a little twisted and hilarious, might we suggest catching up on “Rick and Morty,” which is airing new episodes on Sunday nights at 10:30 p.m. on Cartoon Network.

The show, now in its fourth season, was created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon. The two have been fired from other projects and are known for work that has been described as “sick and twisted.” In fact, Harmon himself described their first project together, “The Real Animated Adventures of Doc and Mharti,” as “a bastardization, pornographic vandalization” of “Back to Future.”

