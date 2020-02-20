Who could have guessed that ‘Roseanne’ would be better without Roseanne?
Actually, come to think of it, it shouldn’t be a surprise that ‘The Conners’ has soared without the title character. The spinoff of a favorite sitcom originally aired in the ‘80s and ‘90s started out as a tenth season set 20 years later. This reboot of ‘Roseanne’ was cancelled again in May 2018 due to a racially insensitive comment by Roseanne Barr on Twitter. The sitcom was replaced a spin-off that starts with the family recovering from Roseanne’s untimely death, which presumably occurred at the end of the 10th season.
When Tractors Supply Company district manager Jon Wohler, a former Clay Centerite, spoke to Rotary Club about the company deciding to open a store here, we were impressed to find the company’s align so perfectly with our own.
What could be more perfect than a ride in the country on a cold winter Sunday afternoon? The Kansas sun is bright in the sky and the roads are clear with only remnants of the last winter snow remaining in the ditches and the rows of corn stubble in the fields. The image of a clear powder-b…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.