The Conners

 ‘The Conners’, now its second season, airs on ABC every Tuesday at 7 p.m. Photo by: Andrew Eccles/ABC

Who could have guessed that ‘Roseanne’ would be better without Roseanne?

Actually, come to think of it, it shouldn’t be a surprise that ‘The Conners’ has soared without the title character. The spinoff of a favorite sitcom originally aired in the ‘80s and ‘90s started out as a tenth season set 20 years later.    This reboot of ‘Roseanne’ was cancelled again in May 2018 due to a racially insensitive comment by Roseanne Barr on Twitter. The sitcom was replaced a spin-off that starts with the family recovering from Roseanne’s untimely death, which presumably occurred at the end of the 10th season.

