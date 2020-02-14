Dolittle

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Dr. John Dolittle, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr., right, with Jip, voiced by Tom Holland, in a scene from "Dolittle." (Universal Pictures via AP)

While the story isn’t uniquely original, Dolittle isn’t anything like its predecessors. While the story can be found in many other adventure movies, this one stood out for the way it was told. If you’re hesitant to see this movie because of Eddie Murphy’s Dr. Dolittle or the original, don’t worry as this is a completely different take on the old tale.

This movie centers on healing oneself, and finding your true self through others, by getting the understanding and acceptance for being different. It has certain obstacles, since that is life, and that helps the characters to overcome their fears and doubts. But that is not the main plot of the story.

