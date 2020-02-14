While the story isn’t uniquely original, Dolittle isn’t anything like its predecessors. While the story can be found in many other adventure movies, this one stood out for the way it was told. If you’re hesitant to see this movie because of Eddie Murphy’s Dr. Dolittle or the original, don’t worry as this is a completely different take on the old tale.
This movie centers on healing oneself, and finding your true self through others, by getting the understanding and acceptance for being different. It has certain obstacles, since that is life, and that helps the characters to overcome their fears and doubts. But that is not the main plot of the story.
There are still some people who think the local coffee group I refer to as the Rustic Illuminati are just a coffee group. I contend this small group of movers and shakers in Clay Center are part of the worldwide Illuminati who for centuries have influenced politics, governments, economic sy…
What could be more perfect than a ride in the country on a cold winter Sunday afternoon? The Kansas sun is bright in the sky and the roads are clear with only remnants of the last winter snow remaining in the ditches and the rows of corn stubble in the fields. The image of a clear powder-b…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.