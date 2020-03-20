Duncanville

‘Duncanville,’ Fox’s newest animated series, which premiered Feb. 16, is still finding it’s way, but unlike many other animated series that have stalled in the timeslot between ‘The Simpsons,’ and ‘Family Guy.’ this one is actually fun to watch.

The show is created by Amy Poehler, who plays a major role in the series as the voice of Duncan, the 15-year-old boy for which the show is named), Poehler, and the show’s other creators, Mike and Scully, are best known for “Parks and Recreation” and have earned Emmys for their work on other series.

