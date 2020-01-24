USD-379, USD-334 Parents As Teachers, Infant/Toddler Services, Early Head Start the Clay County Health Department and the Twin Lakes Education Cooperative are once again joining together in a cooperative effort to offer another Free “Child Check” clinic for infants and children up to pre-kindergarten age.

All cooperating agencies believe strongly that parents want to be sure their child is developing normally. If there are any concerns about a child’s development, early intervention is the key to help that child reach his or her full potential.

