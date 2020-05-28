Several local churches have announced they will resume in-person services.
The First Baptist Church will hold in-person services this Sunday, May 31; the First Presbyterian Church will start on June 7 and St. Paul Lutheran started holding them last week.
Check with your church on times and steps they’re taking to keep everyone safe as they resume services. Some have posted this information on their Facebook page or their front door. You can also find this information on the church page in tomorrow’s paper.
