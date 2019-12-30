K-State Research and Extension office from Clay County will present “ Wise Choices: Choose, Plan and Move for a Healthier You” at 6 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Wakefield Public Library.
In the session, participants will discuss planning by knowing what’s for dinner, shopping for value by checking the facts, how to include physical activity every day, and keeping food safe to eat. If weather is bad, the event will be rescheduled for Jan. 27.
