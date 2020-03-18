Things are rapidly changing in our world right now, and because of this, The Clay County Animal Rescue and Education Center’s board of directors has announced the shelters is making a few small changes to its policies.
1 APPOINTMENT ONLY: Starting Tuesday, CCARE asks that adoptions, and owner surrenders are by appointment only. This way, the shelter can better control the environment, protect staff and animals, and ensure a stringent cleaning/sanitation process. You can see the most current list of dogs available for adoption at our website, www.ccareinc.org. You can also fill out an adoption application through our website. And as always if you have questions, you can e-mail the shelter at ccareshelter@gmail.com, or call (785) 777-2522.
2️ IF YOU ARE ILL: As with everywhere else, if you are showing any signs of sickness, have traveled in an area that has a high incidence of COVID-19, or have those close to you with symptoms you should refrain from visiting our shelter.
3️ DOGS AND COVID-19: There is currently no evidence that pets can spread COVID-19 to other animals, including people.
But, out of an abundance of caution, it is recommended that those ill with the COVID-19 avoid contact with animals until more information is known about the virus. Have another member of your household take care of walking, feeding, and playing with your pet. If you have a service animal or you must care for your pet, then wear a face mask; don’t share food, kisses, or hugs; and wash your hands before and after any contact with them.
If you have questions or concerns about your pets, please contact your local veterinarian. They are keeping aware of the ever-changing issues happening.
4 YOU CAN STILL ADOPT! Please do not let this keep you from adopting a new family member. In fact, now may be a great time to do just that. You will have more time to spend with them, adjusting to your home, potty training, etc. CCARE still wants to find forever homes for our shelter animals, we just have to adjust how we go about it. Thank you for supporting CCARE.
Stay safe, and keep washing your hands friends! The CCARE board will be re-evaluating the shelter’s policies as things continue to change. And will keep you up to date through Facebook.
