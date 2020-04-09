Clay Center Family Physicians and Clyde Family Physicians are now providing telehealth services to our patients. Telehealth provides patients’ healthcare services from the comfort of their own home! Please contact your medical provider to determine whether telehealth is appropriate for your medical care. To schedule an appointment in Clay Center, please call 785-632-2181. To schedule an appointment in Clyde, please call 785-446-2226.
Q & A:
• What is telehealth?
Telehealth is a way to deliver healthcare services using telecommunications technology (phone, computer, tablet, etc.).
• What equipment do I need for a telehealth visit?
Most patients will need a computer, tablet, or mobile device with an integrated camera and microphone. If your device doesn’t have a built-in microphone or webcam, you’ll need to get those. If unable to obtain, may need to be seen in the office
• Will it work with Wi-Fi?
Yes! As long as your wireless connection is strong enough.
• I’m not very tech-savvy. Is telehealth right for me? Patients of all ages can use our telehealth platform successfully.
• What conditions could be treated via telehealth?
Telehealth is currently being used to treat conditions across many different specialties. Here are just a few examples: Rashes, sinus infections, migraines, acne, mental health counseling, substance abuse counseling, post-op check-ins, lab result reviews, contraceptive counseling, prescription refills, and much more.
How can the doctor diagnose me without actually doing a physical exam?
Your doctor actually doesn’t need to do an in-person physical exam to diagnose and treat many conditions. That’s because knowing your medical history is considered “90 percent of the evaluation” when combined with the doctor-patient interaction. How you’re feeling can be just as important to your doctor as the results of a physical exam. Plus, being able to see you gives your medical provider the additional visual information needed to make a diagnosis.
• Can I get a prescription filled from the visit? Yes! As long as your diagnosis doesn’t require further in-person examination, your medical provider can simply electronically prescribe your medication and send it directly to the nearest pharmacy of your choice.
