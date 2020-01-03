Next weekend, Jan. 11 and Jan. 12, Clay County Youth Basketball Association will host its home tournament at CCCHS in the district and main gyms.
According to a sign-up link, three teams have committed for third-grade boys, fourth-grade boys and fourth-grade girls; four teams have committed four third-grade girls; six teams for fifth-grade girls; seven teams for fifth-grade boys and sixth-grade girls and eight teams for sixth-grade boys.
