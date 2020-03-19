The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is issued new mandates yesterday afternoon surrounding COVID-19, including travelers, close contacts of confirmed cases and those being tested.
KDHE is now mandating 14-day home quarantine for Kansans who have:
• Traveled to a state with known widespread community transmission (currently California, Florida,
New York and Washington state) on or after March 15.
• Visited Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison counties in Colorado in the week prior to March 15 or after.
• Traveled on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.
• People who have previously been told by Public Health to quarantine because of their cruise ship travel should finish out their quarantine.
• Traveled internationally on or after March 15.
• People who have previously been told by Public Health to quarantine because of their international travel to China, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran should finish out their quarantine.
• Received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19. You should quarantine at home for 14 days since your last contact with the case. (A close contact is defined as someone who has been closer than 6 feet for more than 10 minutes.)
There is no need for returning travelers to notify KDHE about their return. Information on COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and states with community transmission can be found at:http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
