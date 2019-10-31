Christmas Sharing is now fund-raising to share the love of Christ during the Christmas season. This program provides Christmas gift certificates to children and adult residents of Clay County.
Tax exempt contributions are being sought from individuals, organizations, churches, families, and government entities. Businesses and government offices are invited to participate as donors and participate as a location accepting gift certificates. A flyer will be provided for display at each participating location.
