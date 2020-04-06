What would have been the 45th Annual Men’s Good Friday Breakfast has been cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The committee has annually provided this event as a gift to the community.
“It has always been the intent of the committee to focus attention on the suffering and death of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and the glorious joy of the Resurrection on Easter morning,” said Clyde Wollenberg, one for the organizers of the event.
“The coming of the COVID -19 to our state and community has resulted in social distancing, isolation, the closing of schools, slowed business traffic, changes in how congregations worship and much uncertainty about the future,” Wollenberg said. “The men of our committee share this thought, ‘We don’t know what the future holds, but we do know who holds the future.’ Easter will come, and we rejoice in the hope for brighter days ahead.”
Easter services to be held online
Some churches have announced they will have Easter services online as well, or they will be closed and continue what they’ve been doing online until further notice.
The Clay Center Evangelical Covenant Church announced this weekend they will celebrate Easter online on Sunday, April 12. The church invites everyone to join in a new Easter sermon series called “The Easter Challenge.” In Sunday’s Part 1 of the series, The Rev. Jeff Schirle, interim pastor, will take a look at the “The Evidence.”
Good Friday set as a day of fasting
The Rev. Scott Lingle, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Clay Center, announced that the denomination that church belongs to, the Evangelical Presbyterian Churches (EPC), has called for members to pray and fast on Good Friday in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The church’s sister denomination, the Presbyterian Church in America (PCA) and another evangelical denomination the Anglican Church of North America (ACNA) will also be fasting.
“The purpose is to seek God’s mercy and healing, and to confess our sin -- our own, our country’s, and our world’s,” Lingle posted.
This link will take you to the EPC’s call to prayer and fasting, and you will find helpful resources on praying and fasting there too: https://epc.org/news/goodfridayprayerfastingresources/
Palm Sunday services posted
Most local churches have posted online services for Palm Sunday this last weekend. You can access those services on those churches Facebook pages, with exception the Catholic and Episcopalian churches.
