The Wakefield VFW and Auxiliary Post No. 7774 will hold their monthly pancake feed fund-raiser on Saturday, June 27, from 7 to 10:30 a.m. at the VFW Lodge, 806 Grove St.
The breakfast is all you can eat-- with pancakes and eggs made to order, omelets, biscuits and gravy, sausage, juice and coffee. Bring the whole family.
The suggested donation is $7.00 for adults and 12 and under eat free. The hall is wheelchair accessible and high chairs are available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.