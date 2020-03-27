The Community Church Camp Committee has announced they have canceled “in person” sign ups for church camp scholarships that were scheduled for April 2 and April 4. Students can still apply for scholarships by going on our Facebook page “Community Church Camp Committee.”
The CCCHS Hall of Fame induction and academic letters scheduled for Monday have also been cancelled. Information on the Hall of Fame inductees will be published Monday.
The Senior Leisure Center and Jack and Associates Antiques have announced they will be closed until further notice. Public transportation and mini-bus Service through the Clay County Task Force has also been put on hold until further notice.
