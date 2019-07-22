Free school supplies will be available for USD-379 students in grades K through 8th at the Back to School Fair at the Clay Center Elks Lodge on Tuesday, July 30 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Proof of income is not required. Form a line at the front of the building
Health Department will be available to provide immunizations so please bring your child’s immunization card. After School programs will be available to discuss their programs.
