Food planning is essential during challenging times like these. To help make that process more manageable, we’ve put together tips on what to buy, how much to buy, meal prep best practices, and more. So whether you’re looking for delivery options and strategies to limit trips to the grocery store, or just need some inspiration on shopping tips, USDA wants to make getting fed safe, healthy, and responsible.
Tips on food planning — including what to buy, how much to buy, and meal prep:
• First check your refrigerator, freezer, and pantry—and expiration dates and best by dates. This can help you plan meals using what you have, and help you limit trips to the grocery store.
• Make a shopping list to stay focused in the store. List general items like “fruit” or “bread” since stores may not.
• Explore your shopping options, such as pickup or delivery, as well as third-party delivery options. If you’re older, check if your store has early shopping hours just for older Americans.
• Buy what you and your family need at this time, and resist the urge to buy in much larger quantities. Prepare a shopping list that will cover everyone in your household for 2 weeks.
•Choose a mix of shelf-stable, frozen, and fresh foods. Shelf-stable examples: pastas, rice, beans, nut butters, and dried and canned goods. Frozen examples: breads, meats, vegetables, fruits, even milk. With fresh foods, buy a variety in quantities that you usually buy.
For an expanded version of this tip card, including resources on food planning and activities for families at home, go to MYPLATE.GOV/CORONAVIRUS.
For more information on COVID-19, please visitCORONAVIRUS.GOV.
