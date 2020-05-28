The Community Church Camp committee is sadly cancelling all scholarships for this summer’s church camps. As of mid-May virtually all camps, that the committee normally sends students to, had announced no summer camps this year due to safety concerns.
The committee hopes students will maintain their interest and re-apply for scholarships next spring. The committee has worked hard for several years to secure funds for every student who applied for a scholarship each year. They will continue to do that.
If the number of applicants had been where they had expected this year, they would have been over $10,000 short of being able to fund everyone. The committee will continue to raise funds so they can send everyone to a camp next year.
