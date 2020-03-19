Beginning Friday, March 20, the Clay County Courthouse will be limiting access to the public. The Clay County Treasurer’s Office will be processing title work by appointment only. Vehicle renewals will need to be done on-line or through the mail. If your renewal paperwork has a PIN number you can renew online by going to https://ikan.ks.gov.
In office drivers license services will not be available until further notice. Drivers license renewals may also be processed online using the iKan app if you are between the ages of 21-50 and have had a vision exam within the past year. When using the app, however, you will be unable to make changes or add the REAL ID star until a later date.
If you have questions or need to schedule an appointment please call the office at (785)632-3282.
