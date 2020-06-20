The Clay County Education Endowment Association is now taking applications for the Evelyn N. and Dallas L. Nelson scholarship for the 2020-21 school year. This scholarship is open to graduates of CCCHS and WHS who are currently enrolled in their second, third or fourth year at a college or university.
Pick up an application from Cathy Affolter at United Bank & Trust, 503 Lincoln Ave., and return it by July 16. Scholarship selection will be made by Aug. 1.
