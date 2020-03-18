Due to the coronavirus, the Clay County Museum will be closed indefinitely to the public and volunteers.
All scheduled meetings by organizations using our meeting room are suspended until further notice. The museum’s tentative plan is to reopen March 31, but please be flexible as the fluidity of the pandemic is ever-changing.
“We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause, but our No. 1 concern is the health of our staff, volunteers, and patrons,” Museum director Jeff Gaiser posted, “Thank you for your understanding.”
For questions, please call Jeff Gaiser, Executive Director at (785) 822-4522, or message them on Facebook.
