Milford Wildlife Area will be expanding the Steve Lloyd Refuge Area in the southern part of the county near Milford Lake to include an additional 200 acres along the southwest corner up to the private property line, according to a release from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism. This change will be effective starting March 1. The previous boundary was difficult to distinguish and thus enforce.
In addition to the refuge expansion, the seasonal road leading to the river known as “High Banks” will be open year-round also starting March 1.
