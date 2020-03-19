Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday announced Executive Order No. 20-06 to temporarily prohibit evictions and foreclosures across the state in an effort to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.
Due to negative economic impacts of COVID-19, Governor Kelly and her administration decided to take steps to support Kansans who may miss mortgage or rent payments as a result of lost wages and other income.
“We understand that this pandemic is creating unprecedented challenges for people across the state,” Kelly said. “Kansas families need our support, and my administration is committed to doing everything it can to make sure Kansans can stay in their homes and businesses. It’s a necessary step to further protect Kansans’ health and safety.”
The Executive Order temporarily prohibits all financial institutions operating in Kansas from initiating any mortgage foreclosure efforts or judicial proceedings, and any commercial or residential eviction efforts or judicial proceedings until May 1, 2020.
This order comes after a State of Disaster Emergency for the State of Kansas was proclaimed by Kelly on March 12.
Order prohibits utility shut-off until April 15
In addition, Governor Kelly asked the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) on Tuesday to suspend utility disconnects until April 15. This directive covers all electrical, natural gas, water and telecommunications utilities under the KCC’s jurisdiction. Kelly announced a second Executive Order, (E.O. #20-05) regarding utility disconnects advising the same directive for the utility companies not under the jurisdiction of the KCC, which includes the Public Utilities Commission in Clay Center.
“It’s imperative we provide relief to our most vulnerable Kansans during these unprecedented times,” Kelly said.
Kelly emphasized that certain populations are more vulnerable to COVID-19 than others, and it is imperative that all Kansans play a part in keeping communities safe.
“While all of these measures represent a dramatic change from what we’re accustomed to, I know Kansans will rise to the challenge,” Kelly said.
