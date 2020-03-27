USD-379 is looking for areas in our community for students to sit/park outside to do their required online school work. Please contact us if your business is willing and able to open your Internet up for families in need.
Your business will be placed on a confidential list of available free WiFi for them to use for the next 8 weeks. The list will NOT be shared with the public. The list will be distributed only to those students in need (about 50 students/18 households).
Please include network name and password if required. If you can help out, contact the Chamber by sending an e-mail to claycenterchamber@gmail.com
