A ribbon cutting and an open house will be held Friday morning at Cannon and Cannon Design, 101 S. 7th St. The ribbon cutting will take place at 9:30 a.m., from 9 to 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 18.
Tiger merchandise will be available order or purchase.
