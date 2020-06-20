On June 25, CCMC will be providing a Safe Sitter class that prepares girls and boys in grades 6-8 to be safe when they’re babysitting, watching younger siblings, or home alone. Students participate in fun activities and role-playing exercises to learn basic childcare, first-aid, choking rescue, how to handle an emergency, and much more.
The Safe Sitter course is endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
The curriculum focuses on these four areas of learning:
• Safety Skills: Students learn how to prevent unsafe situations and what to do when faced with dangers such as power failures or weather emergencies.
• Child Care Skills: Students learn tips to manage behavior that will help them stay in control of themselves and the children in their care. Students also learn about the stages of child development and practice diapering.
• First-Aid and Rescue Skills: Students learn how to rescue a choking infant and a choking child. Students also learn a system to help them assess and respond to injuries and illnesses.
• Life and Business Skills: Students learn how to screen jobs, discuss fees, greet employers and be responsible with their babysitting business.
Cost of the course is $50 per student. It will be held on Thursday, June 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Education Centers 1 and 2 above the Wellness Center.
Payment must be paid prior to class. Checks payable to CCMC.
Certified Instructor Danielle Rothfuss, APRN, ENP-C
For more information email: drothfuss@ccmcks.org
To register mjensen@ccmcks.org or call (785) 632-2144 ext.3702.
