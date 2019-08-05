What pet left a pawprint on your heart? Join Clay County Animal Rescue and Education Center staff, volunteers and board of directors on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 11:30 a.m. at CCARE for Rainbow Bridge Pet Remembrance Day to honor the memory of all our beloved pets. Join the Event at https://www.facebook.com/events/453921298493767/
Keepsakes are also available for purchase! Get a candle or custom medallion to remember your fur baby. Order at https://forms.gle/WnQVsUsJaEfL6gR28
