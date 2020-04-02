As the coronavirus pandemic progresses, Pawnee Mental Health wants to assure those needing their services that they are dedicated to continuing services as well as the emerging needs of others during this time of uncertainty.
Around us, lives and schedules are changing.
To better serve your needs, they have modified and changed when, where and how they deliver services to adapt to the ever changing circumstances. At the same time, they are taking extra precautions to maintain safety for clients and staff.
Beginning this week and going forward, client services through our Clay Center office are now being delivered via televideo and telephone sessions.
While our office facilities will remain closed for health reasons, our staff continues to be available to care for you.
To make an appointment please call: (785) 632-2108. For a mental health CRISIS please call: 1 (800) 609-2002.
For general information on services please: Visit the Pawnee Mental Health website and www.pawnee.org and find them on Facebook.
