The following organizations have announced closings or cancellations of events because of the novel coronavirus:
Wakefield Public Library has closed for the week.
Public transportation in Clay Center will not be available until March 30.
Clay County Democrats will not meet for the monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 18.
Strength training for senior citizens at the senior center has been postponed until 10 a.m. April 7.
The Clay Center Rotary Club and the Clay Center Lions Club will not meet for the next two weeks.
The Clay County Museum will be closed for the next couple of weeks.
The Clay County Ministerial Alliance has cancelled Lenten lunch worship services.
The Clay Center Eagles Lodge has cancelled bingo until further notice.
The River Valley District of K-State Research and Extension has announced that all District events between March 15 and April 4 will be cancelled, postponed, or held via distance technology.
