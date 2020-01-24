Ethan Hill, a member of the CCCHS Tiger Band, has been selected for the 1234A State Band.
His teachers recorded his reaction as they told him the news. You can view on the school’s ‘Tiger Pride’ Facebook page.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Ethan Hill, a member of the CCCHS Tiger Band, has been selected for the 1234A State Band.
His teachers recorded his reaction as they told him the news. You can view on the school’s ‘Tiger Pride’ Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.