Starting today, Clay County Medical Center (CCMC) will temporarily furlough around 25 percent of their employees due to low patient volumes in many departments related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Patient volumes at CCMC have dropped over 50 percent in surgery, lab, radiology, therapies, and associated primary care clinics. Team members affected by the furlough will remain CCMC employees, will have the ability to apply for unemployment benefits, and will keep their CCMC insurance benefits during this furlough. The continuation of health insurance benefits will ensure furloughed employees and their covered family members can continue their medications and seek medical care.
Over the weekend and this week, CCMC attorneys at Foulston Siefkin reviewed the CARES Act to see how CCMC could benefit from this $2.2 trillion stimulus. “Unfortunately, the CARES Act was put together quickly and excluded governmental hospitals from qualifying for the SBA Loans via the “Paycheck Protection Program”, which are forgivable loans. This forgivable loan would have helped offset around $3 million in payroll and benefit expense. We are extremely disappointed that only around 700 out of the 5,000 plus hospitals in the United States will be able to take advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program,” said Austin Gillard, CEO of CCMC.
“At this time, the top priority for CCMC is to keep our patients and team members safe, while continuing to provide high quality patient care. The COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on hospitals and medical practices has had a devastating financial impact. Stories in the media have not helped to calm the fears that people are all facing.
“CCMC and our associated primary care clinics will continue to be available to meet your healthcare needs. We are grateful to the communities we serve for their efforts to stay home and practice social distancing,” said Gillard. “We look forward to welcoming team members back to CCMC once this pandemic subsides and we are able to open all service lines to full capacity.”
