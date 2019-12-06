Clay Center Elks will serve a turkey and ham dinner on Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for a requested donation of $7 per person. Proceeds for local Elks Scholarship fund.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Clay Center Elks will serve a turkey and ham dinner on Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for a requested donation of $7 per person. Proceeds for local Elks Scholarship fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.