The City of Wakefield will host the final Comprehensive Plan public meeting on Wednesday, January 29 at 6 p.m. at the City Office (609 Grove St.). This event is an opportunity for community members from the City of Wakefield to provide their input for the future of Wakefield.
The presentation will include an opportunity for the public to review the draft comprehensive plan and goals. The city of Wakefield requires an update to their comprehensive plan which provides a basis for zoning and development decisions in the city.
