Clay Center Parks and Recreation (CCPRD)is excited to offer a youth track club! Under the direction of Shaye Charbonneau, CCPRD is going to pilot a youth track club for kids in grades Kindergarten through sixth grade.
Check CCPRD’s Facebook page for the track club flyer or pick one up st City Hall. A parent meeting will be held on March 24 at 6:15 p.m. in the cafeteria of Lincoln Elementary for more info and details about the club. Registration is also due March 24.
