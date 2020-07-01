The Clay Center Community Battle of the Badges Blood Drive will be held Friday, July 10, at the Catholic Parish Center from 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Because of COVID-19, this drive will be by appointment only.
Extra precautions will be taken at this drive to insure the donors’ safety. Face masks are required. If you don’t have one, one will be provided. No lunch will be served at this drive, but there will be prepackaged snacks, fruit juice and water. Please arrive as close as possible to your appointment time.
As of June 15, all donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. The test used by the Red Cross is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and may indicate if the donor’s immune system has antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. This is not a test to diagnose the illness; if you have symptoms do not come to donate until you are symptom free for 28 days.
The donation process will not change — it will include a sample obtained at the time of donation. There will be no charge to donors. Donors can expect to receive the test results within 7 days. Donors need to have a successful donation to receive the COVID-19 antibody test results. Only successful donations are sent to the labs for testing.
Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule your appointment. For questions, please call Garry or Marty Stenzel at 632-2463.
