The 2020 youth soccer season in Clay Center is officially over before it even started.
A meeting of the City Council’s Property and Rec. to discuss how youth sports will be affected by coronavirus containment measures started out discussion an option to delay the start of an abbreviated season a couple of weeks with four or five games and smaller teams. Logistically, it would be difficult to put a limit on the number of spectators attending games or space them out to be far enough from each other, he added.
The committee had initially come to a consensus yesterday afternoon that they should take a “wait and see” approach and not cancel the season until they had information of what the schools intended to do next.
“I don’t see how it can work, but I don’t want to pull the plug just yet,” Parks and Rec. director Pat Hayes said about an abbreviated option at the start of the meeting.
But, just a little before the committee was ready to adjourn, a member of the committee received a notification through their phone that Gov. Laura Kelly had just announced that all K-12 in-person school would be cancelled for the rest of the school year -- which answered the committee’s question about what the schools would be doing.
Earlier in the meeting, Hayes told the committee that he didn’t think they should continue with youth soccer if the schools closed.
After hearing the announcement regarding school closure, the committee discussed briefly the possibility of having soccer in the summer, possibly after the softball and baseball season, but came to no consensus on that idea.
The end of the meeting concentrated how to refund the approximately 260 kids who were signed up for youth soccer. Hayes said the department doesn’t really have a refund policy, but they need to develop one; and he said they should offer parents a full refund if they cancel the season.
Fortunately, the department’s expenses related to soccer are fairly minimal. They had put shirt orders from Gate Nine on hold, so they won’t have that expense to deal with.
The committee recommended that Hays offer the parents an option to credit the amount they had paid for youth soccer toward another program in the future, such as youth baseball and softball. Hayes said it’s a good idea to offer that to businesses who sponsored the soccer program as well.
As of right now, there is some question to whether or not youth softball and baseball will delayed or cancelled because of the coronavirus, which starts the week of May 11. The committee agreed to be optimistic and hope the crisis passes by then, but Hayes said he would hold onto checks for parents signing up so he could simply hand them back their check if that program has to be cancelled too.
The committee also agreed to not allow use of public recreational facilities by groups for a least the next couple of weeks until the end of March.
Following yesterday's meeting, CCPRD posted that youth track would also be delayed.
