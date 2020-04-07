The Clay Center Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that while the annual Easter Eggstravaganza has been cancelled because of the coronavirus, the Easter Bunny will still visit Clay Center in an “Easter Bunny Tour” beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 11.
Look and listen for the City of Clay Center Fire Department as they drive the Easter Bunny around down. Come outside and wave to the bunny as he passes by!
The Chamber will not announce a specific route to eliminate people from gathering. But, be on the lookout for the fire truck -- hopefully you will hear them coming!
