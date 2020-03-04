Improve your strength and flexibility at the upcoming Senior Fitness classes being taught on eight consecutive Mondays starting March 30 through May 18 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Clay Center District Extension Office, 322 Grant Avenue.
Specific class dates are March 30, April 6, 13, 20 and 27, May 4, 11 and 18. Men and women age 60 and over are invited to participate in the classes. If interested, pre-register by March 25 to the K-State Research & Extension River Valley District Office by calling (785) 632-5335 or to Angela Brubaker, Apollo Towers at (785) 632-5767.
Gail Hileman, instructor, will present the classes. There is no class fee. The Clay County Wellness Council and River Valley District K-State Research & Extension in cooperation with the Clay County Task Force are sponsoring this program. Participants in wheel chairs are encouraged to attend too.
Similar Senior Fitness classes were taught in the past. Participants remarked the classes were fun and helpful to increase their strength. Participants are asked to park on the grassy area behind the Extension Office. The meeting room is on the East side of the building.
For more information, contact Deanna Turner (dturner@ksu.edu) at the River Valley District Extension Office in Clay Center. Register today!
