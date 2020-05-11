Clay Center Elks will distribute USDA commodities through the TEFAP program on Thursday, May 14 from 3 to 4 p.m. for income qualifying families.
Wakefield PRIDE will also distribute USDA commodities to those who qualify in the Wakefield area on Saturday, May 16, from 9 to 10 a.m.
Because of COVID-19 coronavirus, the Elks will be distributing food differently than they have in the past. Please follow these instructions:
• Do NOT line up in front of the building.
• Please park in the parking stalls in front of the Elks on Fifth Street and remain in your car.
• Someone will come to your vehicle and get your name and a verbal certification that you meet the income guidelines.
• Someone will bring the food out to your vehicle.
• Do not come if you are sick. You can send someone else to get your food. They will need to bring a signed statement from you indicating you meet the guidelines and authorize them to pick up your food.
Commodities to be distributed include peanut butter, apricot halves, egg noodles, pistachios, dried egg mix, dried cherries, pecan, applesauce, instant milk, beef chilli and cream of mushroom soup.
For commodities in Clay Center, contact Trish Halstead with any questions 632-0035.
The Wakefield food pantry is also available to local families in need. Contact Lisa Judy at (785) 307-5549.
