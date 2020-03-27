Cannon & Cannon Design is pairing up with the Clay Center Presbyterian Manor for a fund-raiser to purchase materials used to make cloth masks for local nursing homes and medical centers.
They will be selling the #inthistogehter t-shirts with Tiger designs for $10 each. The proceeds will be used to purchase the materials from local merchants to help support the Clay Center and surrounding communities.
They are accepting cash and material donations as well. The materials used for these mask covers are flannel (like the kind used for receiving blankets), cotton (like the kind used for quilting, button down shirts, and home decor), and elastic.
Because we are in a time of social distancing, quarantine, and isolation, all t-shirts ordered will be shipped or delivered, and only electronic payments will be accepted.
For material donations, please call (785) 844-9610.
Orders for t-shirts can be placed through the business’s Facebook page via Messenger or in our Facebook shop at facebook.com/cannoncannondesign.
