The Clay Center Elks will be distributing Disaster Household Distribution (DHD) food on Thursday, May 21 at 10:30 a.m. until it’s gone.
This food is for those persons that have been financially affected by COVID-19 and need a little extra help right now. Such as those laid off, non-essential, or their business closed because of COVID-19. This food is not meant for families that qualify for food stamps or other low income food, since there are other programs available for those persons.
First come first served. Park in the back parking lot of the Elks Lodge coming off of Grant Street. Head your car northwest towards the alley. We will form 3 lines in the parking lot. One member of the family may pick up food. Remain in your vehicle. We will have enough food for approximately 52 families. Items will be loaded in your vehicle by our volunteers.
Call Trish Halstead at 632-0035 if you have more questions.
