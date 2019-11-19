Read more at http://www.ccenterdispatch.com/eedition/page_31dd7575-f629-595e-82b3-cbde6679d7aa.html

Celebrate the life of someone you have lost or in honor of someone at a Tree of Light Ceremony hosted by Meadowlark Hospice at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at the First Baptist Church. The ceremonies are held indoors and include music, litany and the reading of names of honored individuals.

