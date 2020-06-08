The Wakefield Rec. Association announced yesterday that nights under the lights officially starts tonight with tball hosting the first game in Wakefield! The public is welcome to come out to support the youth, but remember your own chairs. WRA is also asking that fans also practice social distancing.
All T-ball games start at g:30 the schedule for tball is as follows:
• June 8, 12, 19, 22, 23, 29 and July 8 will be played at home
• June 10 and July 7 will be played in Junction City, at Cleary Field No. 1.
• June 14, 24 and 30 will be played in Junction City, at Clary Field No. 2.
• July 3 will be played at Milford
The Wakefield Mustangs, a youth baseball team will also play starting this week. Their games will be played at 6 p.m. Their schedule is as follows, and all but the first time game will be double headers:
• June 11, June 20, July 3 and July 6 will be played at home at home
• June 18 and June 22 will played in Junction City, at Northpark.
