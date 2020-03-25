The Clay County Health Department received notification today confirming one positive case of COVID-19 in Clay County. We are continuing to work closely with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment during this time.
The case in Clay County is a resident with a recent known, travel related exposure. The individual is currently maintaining in-home isolation and is stable. The Clay County Health Department is notifying all of the patient’s contacts and will monitor them routinely for fever and respiratory symptoms. No further information will be given on the patient.
If you develop respiratory symptoms (i.e. cough, fever, shortness of breath) or are a potential direct contact of someone with a laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19, please contact your health care provider prior to arriving at the facility. Please do not arrive at the clinic or the hospital prior to calling ahead. These actions will reduce the chance of exposure to our health care providers, and allow for the most efficient usage of our currently limited health care resources.
Additionally, contact the Clay County Health Department to report any travel or a potential exposure with a positive COVID-19 patient. We will be able to provide guidance and education based on the information provided. To contact the Clay County Health Department, please call (785) 632-3193.
Now more than ever it is important to implement social distancing, limit your risk of exposure, and do your part in preventing the spread of COVID-19. All health care providers in our community are working together to safely and efficiently address your health care needs. Thank you for your participation in keeping yourselves, your families and your communities safe and healthy.
