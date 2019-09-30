The CCCHS vocal music department will be performing their 2019 Fall Vocal Concert on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. in the Martyn Snodgrass Auditorium.
This concert will feature Freshman Choir, Robed Choir and Tiger Chorale with music selected by the students. Tiger Chorale will be performing a show choir set complete with choreography. There will also be pieces performed by the entire group as a large mixed choir. Admission is free and anyone is welcome to attend.
